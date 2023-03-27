Two deny murder of Wigan dad who was gunned down and subjected to acid attack

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive, in Shevington, in the early evening of November 24.

On Monday, Michael Hillier, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, and Rachel Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive, York, pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Liam Smith

Both appeared at Manchester Crown Court via prison video link as a trial date of July 10 was set.

Fulstow is expected to enter a plea to an additional charge of perverting the course of justice when she appears for a further case management hearing for the pair on May 15.

