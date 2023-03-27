News you can trust since 1853
Two deny murder of Wigan dad who was gunned down and subjected to acid attack

A man and a woman have denied the murder of an electrician who was gunned down and subjected to an acid attack.

By Kim Pilling
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive, in Shevington, in the early evening of November 24.

On Monday, Michael Hillier, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, and Rachel Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive, York, pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Liam Smith
Both appeared at Manchester Crown Court via prison video link as a trial date of July 10 was set.

Fulstow is expected to enter a plea to an additional charge of perverting the course of justice when she appears for a further case management hearing for the pair on May 15.

In January, Mr Smith’s family said he was a “devoted” and “adoring” father to his two boys, aged 15 and 11.

Three men, aged 22, 25 and 35, have previously been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and later bailed.