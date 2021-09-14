Wigan man accused of mugging

Jordan Lee, 29, of Penshaw Avenue, Hawkley Hall, stood before Wigan justices charged with robbing Rhys Banks of £25 on February 26. Because of the seriousness of the allegation the case was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court. Lee was released on unconditional bail until his first appearance before a judge on October 13.

