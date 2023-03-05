Wigan man accused of sexually touching woman must wait until summer to stand trial
A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of sexually touching a woman without her consent.
By Gaynor Clarke
Jamie Ratchford, 35, of Avon Road, Norley, denies committing the alleged offence against a woman over the age of 16 on October 7.
He has also pleaded not guilty to being in possession of class B drug amphetamine on October 27.
A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 1 and Ratchford was remanded on conditional bail until then.