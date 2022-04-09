Officers from Greater Manchester Police detained the 28-year-old man in Worsley Hall on Saturday morning.

He was then also arrested on suspicion of being in breach of a non-molestation order.

The man was taken into custody and was expected to be interviewed by police later on Saturday.