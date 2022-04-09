Wigan man accused of stalking and possessing a knife
Police in Wigan have arrested a man on suspicion of stalking and having a knife in a public place.
By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:21 pm
Officers from Greater Manchester Police detained the 28-year-old man in Worsley Hall on Saturday morning.
He was then also arrested on suspicion of being in breach of a non-molestation order.
The man was taken into custody and was expected to be interviewed by police later on Saturday.
Officers from the district tasking team made the arrest while focusing on allegations of domestic abuse.