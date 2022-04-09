Prayers at Wigan churches for mum of three killed and two men badly injured in hit-and-run

A woman in her 40s, who is believed to be a mum of three, died after being hit by a car at 9.20pm on Friday outside Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton.

Two men were seriously injured in the incident, which is now being investigated by the police.

The driver did not stop, but two males have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

Many people across Wigan and further afield have been left feeling shocked and upset by the incident, with some taking to social media to pay their respects to those involved.

Religious leaders are doing what they can to help and churchgoers across Wigan will honour those involved at services tomorrow.

The Reverend Rachel Sheehan has already been to speak to people working at businesses in the surrounding area to offer her support.

The congregations at several churches in the borough – including St John's in Pemberton, St Luke's in Orrell, St Francis’ in Kitt Green and St Barnabas’ in Marsh Green – will pray for the woman and two men, as well as their loved ones, during services on Sunday.

A post on Wigan Northwest Parish’s Facebook page said: “As most will have heard, last night there was a tragic accident outside Fifteens on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton. Revd Rachel went this morning to talk to the local businesses and to offer support.

"We as a parish and as Church Wigan are keeping the family and friends of the lady who died in our thoughts and prayers. We are also holding in prayer the two men who were injured, and indeed everyone who was involved and affected by the incident. We will specifically be praying for them in all our church services across the parish tomorrow.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to call them on 0161 856 4741 or go to www.gmp.police.uk