Wigan man accused of taking woman, detaining her and violently attacking her
A Wigan man will stand trial accused of taking a woman against her will, imprisoning and attacking her.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Mark Dunn, 42, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, has been charged with using force or fraud to take the woman, detaining her, strangling her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.
The offences are alleged to have happened on December 31.
Wigan justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court, where Dunn will appear on May 31.
He was remanded on conditional bail until then.