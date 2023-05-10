News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Wigan man accused of taking woman, detaining her and violently attacking her

A Wigan man will stand trial accused of taking a woman against her will, imprisoning and attacking her.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Mark Dunn, 42, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, has been charged with using force or fraud to take the woman, detaining her, strangling her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.

Read More
Wigan woman jailed for dangerous driving after pensioner seriously hurt in colli...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offences are alleged to have happened on December 31.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Wigan justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court, where Dunn will appear on May 31.

He was remanded on conditional bail until then.