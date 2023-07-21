Wigan man accused of targeting pub and social club is cleared after nearly two years
Charges have been dropped against a Wigan man accused of twice burgling a pub and stealing lead from a social club.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Darren Turner, 30, of Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall, pleaded not guilty to entering The Venture in Highfield on October 1 and November 13, 2021 with intent to steal.
He also denied a charge of stealing scrap metal worth £40 from St William's Club on November 6, 2021.
The case was due to go to trial, but the charges have now been dismissed after no evidence was offered.