Wigan man accused of targeting pub and social club is cleared after nearly two years

Charges have been dropped against a Wigan man accused of twice burgling a pub and stealing lead from a social club.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Darren Turner, 30, of Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall, pleaded not guilty to entering The Venture in Highfield on October 1 and November 13, 2021 with intent to steal.

He also denied a charge of stealing scrap metal worth £40 from St William's Club on November 6, 2021.

The Venture pub in HighfieldThe Venture pub in Highfield
The case was due to go to trial, but the charges have now been dismissed after no evidence was offered.