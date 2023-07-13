Wigan man accused of threatening and abusing two people at railway station
A Wigan man has been accused of threatening two people at a railway station.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Brett O'Connor, 30 of Hey Street, Ince, is alleged to have used menacing or insulting words or behaviour against two named complainants at Salford Crescent on November 16 last year.
The case at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court was adjourned until August 30 so that a pre-sentence report can be prepared.
In the meanwhile O'Connor is on bail, conditional that he lives and sleeps at his home address until then.