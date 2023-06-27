Wigan man accused of violence spree makes first appearance before a judge
The case of a man facing multiple attack charges has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Daleroy Zinyemba, 28, of Union Street, Leigh, has been charged with four counts of assault and one of criminal damage.
They relate to a series of incidents in Leigh town centre in which several people were injured, some seriously, on the evening of Monday May 15.
Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, Zinyemba did not need to answer the charges and was released on bail pending a further hearing on August 22.