Police say the victim was savaged in Windermere Road, Ince, on Sunday June 11.

Liam Rainy, 26, of Battersby Street, Ince, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - and being in possession of a dog dangerously out of control.

Windermere Road, Ince, where the alleged dog attack took place on Sunday June 11

He is remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester Magistrates Court later today (Thursday June 15).

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “The dog has since been safely detained and is being cared for by animal welfare professionals.

“This charge is a result of an investigation into an incident that took place on Windermere Road in Wigan on Sunday June 11 where the injuries sustained were believed to be serious.”