News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan man admits going to house hit by a closure order

A man has pleaded guilty to going into a property which was subject to a closure order.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Daniel Fairhurst, 38, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, had previously denied going to the house on Canberra Road on September 23, but has now changed his plea.

Read More
Wigan shop workers left with large court bills after selling e-cigarettes to chi...
Hide Ad

Wigan justices imposed a three-month closure order on the property on August 24 under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A closure order was put on the house on Canberra Road, Marsh Green, by Wigan magistrates in August

Most Popular

Fairhurst was remanded on conditional bail until the next hearing on December 14 so a pre-sentence report can be prepared.