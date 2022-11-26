Wigan man admits going to house hit by a closure order
A man has pleaded guilty to going into a property which was subject to a closure order.
By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Daniel Fairhurst, 38, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, had previously denied going to the house on Canberra Road on September 23, but has now changed his plea.
Wigan justices imposed a three-month closure order on the property on August 24 under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
Most Popular
Fairhurst was remanded on conditional bail until the next hearing on December 14 so a pre-sentence report can be prepared.