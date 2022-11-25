News you can trust since 1853
Wigan shop workers left with large court bills after selling e-cigarettes to children

Two shop workers who sold e-cigarettes to under 18s must pay hefty bills.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Darminder Singh, of Highfield Drive, Farnworth, pleaded guilty to selling the item at a stall on Wigan's indoor market on April 21.

Wigan justices ordered him to pay a £423 fine, £482 prosecution costs and £42 victim surcharge.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Mohammad Javid, of Railway Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to making the sale at Best In Best, also on Railway Road, on the same day.

He must pay a £576 fine, £482 prosecution costs and £58 victim surcharge.