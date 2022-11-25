Wigan shop workers left with large court bills after selling e-cigarettes to children
Two shop workers who sold e-cigarettes to under 18s must pay hefty bills.
By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Darminder Singh, of Highfield Drive, Farnworth, pleaded guilty to selling the item at a stall on Wigan's indoor market on April 21.
Wigan justices ordered him to pay a £423 fine, £482 prosecution costs and £42 victim surcharge.
Mohammad Javid, of Railway Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to making the sale at Best In Best, also on Railway Road, on the same day.
He must pay a £576 fine, £482 prosecution costs and £58 victim surcharge.