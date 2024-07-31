Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to a series of offences involving indecent images and messages.

Simon Finney, 59, of Moore Street, Whelley, admitted making indecent images of children – 95 falling into the most serious category A, 45 category B and 125 category C – between July 23, 2021 and September 21, 2022.

He also had three prohibited images of a child between July 23, 2021 and September 20, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finney pleaded guilty to three counts of publishing obscene messages, falling between July 22 and 25, 2022, July 25 and September 23, 2022, and between September 2 and 30, 2022.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Finney will be sentenced on August 21.