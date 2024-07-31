Wigan man admits making indecent images and sending obscene messages

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to a series of offences involving indecent images and messages.

Simon Finney, 59, of Moore Street, Whelley, admitted making indecent images of children – 95 falling into the most serious category A, 45 category B and 125 category C – between July 23, 2021 and September 21, 2022.

He also had three prohibited images of a child between July 23, 2021 and September 20, 2022.

Finney pleaded guilty to three counts of publishing obscene messages, falling between July 22 and 25, 2022, July 25 and September 23, 2022, and between September 2 and 30, 2022.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Finney will be sentenced on August 21.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.