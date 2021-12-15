Wigan man admits to assaulting and stalking woman
A man who admitted to assaulting and later stalking a woman has been given a community punishment.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 8:20 am
Updated
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 8:22 am
Mark Judson, 42, of Lord Street, Hindley, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting Olivia McNulty by beating on October 15, to smashing her bathroom cabinet the day before and then harassing her by sending calls and messages on November 22.
He was ordered to complete a Building Better Relationships programme, 100 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities. He must also pay £485 in compensation and costs.