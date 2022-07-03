Wigan man admits to launching eight-month phone pest campaign

A 54-year-old Wigan man has admitted to being a phone pest for eight months.

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:55 am

Jason Chadwick, of Millgate, Wigan, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a charge under the 2003 Communications Act that between August 7 2021 and March 23 2022 "persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another."

Sentencing was adjourned until August 10 for the preparation of reports.

Chadwick was charged under the 2003 Communications Act