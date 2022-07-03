Jason Chadwick, of Millgate, Wigan, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a charge under the 2003 Communications Act that between August 7 2021 and March 23 2022 "persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another."
Sentencing was adjourned until August 10 for the preparation of reports.