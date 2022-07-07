Reece Webster, of Bridgeman Terrace, Swinley, stood in the dock before borough magistrates to admit to repeatedly messaging and attending the address of Natasha Boylan knowing that the behaviour amounted to harassment and that the contact was not wanted.
The bench ordered that he complete a 33-day Building Better Relationships course, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a total of 150 hours of unpaid work.