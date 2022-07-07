Wigan man admits to repeatedly harassing his ex

A three-day campaign of harassment of his ex has landed a Wigan 31-year-old with a community punishment.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 7:20 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 7:20 am

Reece Webster, of Bridgeman Terrace, Swinley, stood in the dock before borough magistrates to admit to repeatedly messaging and attending the address of Natasha Boylan knowing that the behaviour amounted to harassment and that the contact was not wanted.

Read More

Read More
Covid rising: These are the 25 out of 29 areas of Wigan where positive Covid cas...

The bench ordered that he complete a 33-day Building Better Relationships course, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a total of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Webster was also hit with a two-year restraining order which prevents contact with Ms Boylan unless through the court or social services for child contact and he must pay compensation, costs and a victim services surcharge which come to £380.