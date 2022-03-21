Wigan man admits to two non-molestation order breaches
Two breaches of a non-molestation order have earned a Wigan man 100 hours of unpaid work.
By Charles Graham
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:45 pm
Stephen Gore, 61, of Hodges Street, Wigan, stood before borough justices to admit to being within 50m of an address which he was prohibited from approaching on both September 16 and 22 2020. A third count of doing the same on September 19 that year was denied and dismissed for lack of evidence.
As well as the community punishment, Gore must pay £180 to the courts and victim services.