Wigan man among 10 charged with more than 50 offences relating to child sexual exploitation

Police launched an investigation named Operation Pavarotti in 2018 after reports of numerous offences from multiple victims that had taken place over the previous two years in Blackrod and Adlington.

Cory Barrett, 22, from Wigan, has now been charged with three counts of rape of a female under 16, two counts of sexual activity with a female under 16 and two counts of sexual assault of a female under 16

10 men have been charged with more than 50 offences relating to child sex exploitation

Also charged were: Ashley Darbyshire, 26, of Westhoughton, five counts of rape of a female under 16, seven counts of sexual activity with a female under 16, three counts of inciting a female under 16 to engage in sexual activity; Harvie Aspden, 23, of Bolton, three counts of sexual activity with a female under 16; Daniel Flatters, 32, of Bolton, rape of a female under 16, two counts of sexual activity with a female under 16, one count of aggravated taking a car without consent; Jack Poulson, 29, of Bolton, four counts of rape of a female under 16, five counts of sexual activity with a female under 16, sexual communication with a female under 16; Jamie Fitzgerald, 34, of Bolton, sexual activity with a female under 16; Elliott Turner, 34, of Bolton, rape of a female under 16; Ross Corley, 27, of Bolton, two counts of sexual activity with a female under 16; Brandon Harwood, 23, of Bolton, three counts of sexual activity with a female under 16; Richard Haslam, 33, of Bolton, three counts of rape of a female under 16 and two counts of sexual activity with a female under 16.

They will appear at Bolton Combined Court on Tuesday, April 4.

Det Insp Dave Sinclair, from Bolton CID, said: "These charges are significant in our fight against child sexual exploitation and we are committed to bringing those who commit these crimes to justice.