A number of restaurants and cafes in Wigan have received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

We’ve already featured the takeaways in Wigan with a one-star rating and these are the restaurants and cafes that are deemed to need major improvement to boost their hygiene rating.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are the restaurants and cafes in Wigan which only scored 1 out of 5 stars in their last inspection.

Bear in mind, improvements could have been made in preparation for their next inspection.

The Bucks Head on Warrington Road, Abram, received a one-star rating following its most recent inspection in May 2022

Ajmeer Manzil on High Street, Standish, received a one-star rating following its most recent inspection in May 2022

Cinnamon on Preston Road, Standish, received a one-star rating following its most recent inspection in May 2022

Beijing House on Liverpool Road, Hindley, received a one-star rating following its most recent inspection in May 2022