Wigan man among three charged with drugs offences after early-morning raids

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs after being arrested during dawn raids.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

Warrants were executed at houses in Wigan, Formby and Kirkby at 6am on Tuesday by officers from Merseyside Police’s Project Medusa and Wigan’s Challenger Organised Crime teams.

They found a cultivation of cannabis plants, cannabis, phones and £2,000.

Police raided three houses on Tuesday morning
The warrants were part of an investigation into the supply of class A drugs by an organised crime group operating the “Scouse Jonno’” county line between Liverpool and Wigan.

Craig Gee, 44, of Alder Avenue, Worsley Hall, Thomas Prior, 32, of Victoria Road, Formby, and Mark Keogh, 35, of North Mount Road, Kirkby, were charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Gee was also charged with production of cannabis, Prior was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property, and Keogh was charged with possession of cannabis.

They were remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, July 5.