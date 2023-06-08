Wigan man among three charged with drugs offences after early-morning raids

They found a cultivation of cannabis plants, cannabis, phones and £2,000.

Police raided three houses on Tuesday morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warrants were part of an investigation into the supply of class A drugs by an organised crime group operating the “Scouse Jonno’” county line between Liverpool and Wigan.

Craig Gee, 44, of Alder Avenue, Worsley Hall, Thomas Prior, 32, of Victoria Road, Formby, and Mark Keogh, 35, of North Mount Road, Kirkby, were charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Gee was also charged with production of cannabis, Prior was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property, and Keogh was charged with possession of cannabis.