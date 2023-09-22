News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man and serving police officer appear in court accused of corruption and drug offences

A Wigan man and a serving police officer have stood before magistrates accused of drug crimes and corruption.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Andrew Talbot, 53, who was posted to GMP’s Serious Crime Division, is charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs, possessing ammunition, failure to comply with a S49 RIPA notice, theft, intent to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, three counts of misconduct in public office, and three counts of accessing police systems without authority.

RIPA notices are issued to require an individual to provide requested information such as a PIN or password to access electronic devices.

A pre-trial review date of October 19 has been set for both men
Talbot – whose home address area has not been given by police – is currently suspended from duty.

Keith Bretherton, 50, of Wigan has been charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, possessing Class A drugs, and possessing Class B drugs.

They appeared at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates’ Court and a date now has been set for a pre-trial review at Liverpool Crown Court on October 19.

Both were released on bail until then.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said that the allegations relate to incidents between 2017 and 2021.

It said that GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit became aware in February 2020 and arrested Talbot in the same month. Bretherton was arrested in June 2021.

The suspects were charged earlier this month, upon receipt of authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.