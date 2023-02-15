Wigan man and woman arrested on suspicion of being loan sharks after dawn raid
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of being loan sharks after a dawn raid was launched at a Wigan home.
Members of the national Illegal Money Lending Team executed a search warrant at an address in Lower Ince this morning (Wednesday February 15).
A woman aged 43 and a 51-year-old man were detained on suspicion of both illegal money lending and money laundering.
Mobile phones and documentation were both seized during an extensive search of the property.
The IMLT hasn’t identified the address but uniformed officers were seen in the area around Ince Green Lane and Phoenix Way at first light.
The organisation was set up in 2004, initially as a pilot scheme in Birmingham to investigate loan sharks.
But it made such a positive impact on illegal money lending that it received further government funding.
Today the England IMLT investigates and prosecutes illegal money lenders while supporting those who have borrowed money from a loan shark.
Each team comprises specialist investigators and liaise officers who have previously worked for the police, trading standards, and debt advice services. They have the same arresting powers as the police.
The England IMLT work as Stop Loan Sharks within local communities, within education, and with partner agencies including the police. Since 2004, the England IMLT has supported over 30,000 people and written off over £87m worth of illegal debt.
It is estimated that there are 1.08 million people in debt to illegal money lenders in England and there have been reports of an increase in loan shark activity – not least in Wigan – as the country continues to endure its cost of living crisis.
In the light of this, the Wigan-based Unify Credit Union has been keen to promote further its services as a much better alternative to illegal money lenders with their “exortionate interest rates.”
To report illegal lenders contact the Stop Loan Sharks 24-Hour Helpline on 0300 555 2222 or visit www.stoploansharks.co.uk (Live Chat is available from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday).
Unify Credit Union is based at 21 Crompton Street, Wigan, WN1 1BN. Ring 01942 245656 or email [email protected]cu.org.