News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Wigan man appears in court accused of deliberately setting his dog to inflict serious injuries on a woman

A Wigan man has appeared before justices accused of deliberately setting a dog on a woman, causing her serious injuries.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

Police say the victim was savaged in Windermere Road, Ince, on Sunday June 11.

Liam Rainy, 26, of Battersby Street, Ince, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - and being in possession of a dog dangerously out of control when he stood before Manchester and Salford magistrates on June 15.

Read More
High value gems stolen in Wigan house raid - victim posts images of potential wi...
Windermere Road, Ince, where the alleged dog attack took place on Sunday June 11Windermere Road, Ince, where the alleged dog attack took place on Sunday June 11
Windermere Road, Ince, where the alleged dog attack took place on Sunday June 11
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is remanded in custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 19.

After he was charged, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “The dog has since been safely detained and is being cared for by animal welfare professionals.

“This charge is a result of an investigation into an incident that took place on Windermere Road in Wigan on Sunday June 11 where the injuries sustained were believed to be serious.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.