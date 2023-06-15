Police say the victim was savaged in Windermere Road, Ince, on Sunday June 11.

Liam Rainy, 26, of Battersby Street, Ince, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - and being in possession of a dog dangerously out of control when he stood before Manchester and Salford magistrates on June 15.

Windermere Road, Ince, where the alleged dog attack took place on Sunday June 11

He is remanded in custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 19.

After he was charged, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “The dog has since been safely detained and is being cared for by animal welfare professionals.

“This charge is a result of an investigation into an incident that took place on Windermere Road in Wigan on Sunday June 11 where the injuries sustained were believed to be serious.”