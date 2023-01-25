Wigan man appears in court to deny being a serial flasher
A Wigan man has denied being a serial flasher.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Courtney Havill, 26, of Cedar Drive, Whelley, stood before Manchester and Salford magistrates having previously denied intentionally exposing himself with the aim of causing alarm or distress on October 2 and 23 2021, March 9 2022 and September 9 that same year.
He is being prosecuted under the 2003 Sexual Offences Act.
A case management hearing, which he does not have to attend, was set for February 22 and trial date was set for June 16, with this hearing taking place at Bolton Magistrates' Court.