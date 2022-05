Darren Pilkington, 40, of HMP Garth in Leyland, was in the dock at the borough’s magitrates’ court charged with escaping from custody, namely Kirkham open prison near Preston, on Wednesday May 25.

He was remanded in custody until he next appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkham Prison