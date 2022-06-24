Police were called at around 10pm on Saturday December 18 to reports a man had been slashed across the face outside the Jubilee Inn on Hatton Hill Road in Litherland, Merseyside.

The victim was taken to hospital for a serious injury to his face. He has since been discharged and is recovering.The suspect was reported to have made off from the scene in a black Volvo S60.

Following an extensive police investigation, officers onThursday June 23 located the suspect, a 29-year-old man, at an address in the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 29-year-old man was arrested

Following a search of the property, a small amount of suspected cannabis and a large amount of cash was located.

The man was arrested on suspicion of intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a class B drug and possession of criminal property.He was taken into custody for questioning.

Det Insp Jay Halpin said: “The arrest yesterday shows that we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of those who commit such horrendous acts of violence on the streets of Merseyside.“I hope that this arrests sends a message to those who think that violence is acceptable in our communities that we will find you and bring you to justice.“Even though some months have passed, rest assured, our investigations into the incident outside the Jubilee Inn remain ongoing.“With the public’s help, we can make our streets safer.”Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to call 101 with reference 21000874479.Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.