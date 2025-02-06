Wigan man arrested as crackdown into Southport riots continues

By Sian Jones
Published 6th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Detectives have arrested a man from Wigan in connection with violent disorder in Merseyside last summer.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker in Southport.

He has been bailed until April.

The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 172, with 131 charged and 107 sentenced to a combined 210 years and four months in prison. Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

