Wigan man arrested as crackdown on violent disorder continues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 33-year-old from Hindley was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Southport, possession of an offensive weapon and Section 18 assault against police.
He has been taken to a police station for questioning.
A teenager from Crosby is also due to appear in court for his part in the disturbances in Liverpool city centre and Walton.
Lewis Youngson, 19, of College Avenue, Crosby, was charged with two counts of violent disorder, burglary and theft.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday October 9).
This brings the total arrests made so far to 124, with 87 people charged and 64 people sentenced to a total of 137 years and two months. If you have any information about the disorder in Merseyside, you can contact police via Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.