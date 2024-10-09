Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man has been arrested as police continue to clampdown on this summers riots.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old from Hindley was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Southport, possession of an offensive weapon and Section 18 assault against police.

He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

A teenager from Crosby is also due to appear in court for his part in the disturbances in Liverpool city centre and Walton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This brings the total arrests made so far to 124, with 87 people charged and 64 people sentenced

Lewis Youngson, 19, of College Avenue, Crosby, was charged with two counts of violent disorder, burglary and theft.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday October 9).

This brings the total arrests made so far to 124, with 87 people charged and 64 people sentenced to a total of 137 years and two months. If you have any information about the disorder in Merseyside, you can contact police via Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.