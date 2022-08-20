News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man arrested for suspected drug driving

A Wigan man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

By Holly Pritchard
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 2:16 pm

A 55-year-old male was arrested by officers on Friday morning, August 20, on Caunce Road in Scholes, on suspicion of drug driving.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Please be aware that it is illegal to drive if there are controlled drugs above a specified level in your blood.

“The list of controlled drugs can include ones for recreational and medicinal use.

“Please visit the Gov. UK website for more information.”