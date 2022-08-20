Wigan man arrested for suspected drug driving

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 55-year-old male was arrested by officers on Friday morning, August 20, on Caunce Road in Scholes, on suspicion of drug driving.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Please be aware that it is illegal to drive if there are controlled drugs above a specified level in your blood.

Police generic.

“The list of controlled drugs can include ones for recreational and medicinal use.