Wigan man arrested for suspected drug driving
A Wigan man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.
By Holly Pritchard
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 2:16 pm
A 55-year-old male was arrested by officers on Friday morning, August 20, on Caunce Road in Scholes, on suspicion of drug driving.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Please be aware that it is illegal to drive if there are controlled drugs above a specified level in your blood.
“The list of controlled drugs can include ones for recreational and medicinal use.
“Please visit the Gov. UK website for more information.”