Wigan man arrested on suspicion of bomb-making is released as inquiries continue

The 59-year-old was seen being pinned face-down to the ground outside an address in Holborn Avenue, Poolstock, following the raid on the morning of Friday March 18.

Residents of nearby properties were temporaily evacuated as a precaution while officers made a thorough search of the home.

Police at the house on Holborn Avenue, Poolstock

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of explosive substances under suspicious circumstances and taken away for questioning.

Police at the time said that a warrant had been executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the purchase of materials that are known to be used in the manufacture of explosives.

Residents spoke of their shock at the dramatic developments, with saying they were told to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said that the suspect had now been released on bail pending further inquiries.