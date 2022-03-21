Fire crew rescues man stuck on the roof of a Wigan borough home in the early hours

Firefighters had to be called to rescue a man trapped on the roof of a Wigan borough home in the early hours of the morning.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:30 pm

Why and how he got there remains something of a mystery, except that he told emergency workers that he had been trying to get away from someone.

He was found at 4.30am on Monday May 21 sitting on the roof of a two-storey house in Burns Avenue in the Hag Fold area of Atherton.

A crew from Atherton brought the man – thought to be in his mid-30s - down using their 9m ladder, completely unscathed.

Firefighters needed their 9m ladder to effect the rescue

A fire service spokesman said: “We have absolutely no idea how he got up there. It was quite a feat, whatever was involved.

"We believe that he had been there for about half an hour when we were called there. He was just sitting on the roof.

"We brought him down without any problem and he just left the scene.”

