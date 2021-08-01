Wigan man assaulted two police officers

Keiron Wood, 33, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, admitted smashing a £100 glass panel on Charlene Draper’s door and to assaulting police constables Bunn and Billingsley by beating on May 1, having initially denied the second two charges.

Returning for sentencing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, Wood was put on an alcohol treatment programme and ordered to complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities.

Wood will be under a night-time curfew until September 15 and was told by the bench to pay a total of £600 in a fine,

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

compensation, court costs and payments to victim services.