Wigan man assaulted two police officers
A man who admitted attacking two police officers after trying to kick in a front door has been given a community punishment by Wigan justices.
Keiron Wood, 33, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, admitted smashing a £100 glass panel on Charlene Draper’s door and to assaulting police constables Bunn and Billingsley by beating on May 1, having initially denied the second two charges.
Returning for sentencing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, Wood was put on an alcohol treatment programme and ordered to complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities.
Wood will be under a night-time curfew until September 15 and was told by the bench to pay a total of £600 in a fine,
compensation, court costs and payments to victim services.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.