Wigan man awaits his fate after finally admitting to assault and harassment charges

At his latest appearance before Manchester and Salford magistrates, 32-year-old Dean Atherton, of Lime Street, Scholes, changed pleas to guilty that he attacked Samantha Hilton on October 31, having repeatedly harassed her over the previous month.

He had initially denied the charges, along with one of sending a threatening text. Over the last of these he maintained his innocence and the charge was dismissed when no evidence was offered.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates's Court

Justices sent Atherton to Bolton Crown Court to learn his fate because these offences had been committed while already serving a suspended sentence for another crime.