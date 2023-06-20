Wigan man awaits his fate after finally admitting to assault and harassment charges

News you can trust since 1853
A Wigan man has admitted to the assault and harassment of a woman, having previously denied the charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

At his latest appearance before Manchester and Salford magistrates, 32-year-old Dean Atherton, of Lime Street, Scholes, changed pleas to guilty that he attacked Samantha Hilton on October 31, having repeatedly harassed her over the previous month.

He had initially denied the charges, along with one of sending a threatening text. Over the last of these he maintained his innocence and the charge was dismissed when no evidence was offered.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates's CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates's Court
Justices sent Atherton to Bolton Crown Court to learn his fate because these offences had been committed while already serving a suspended sentence for another crime.

He is on conditional bail until then.