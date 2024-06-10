Wigan man awaits punishment for threatening relative with knife and assaulting him
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan 39-year-old has pleaded guilty to attacking a family member and threatening him with a knife.
Martin Wilding, of Wanborough Close, Leigh, assaulted Michael Wilding by beating him and threatened him with a knife on June 1.
He also pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place.
Wilding was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on July 3.