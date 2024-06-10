Wigan man awaits punishment for threatening relative with knife and assaulting him

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan 39-year-old has pleaded guilty to attacking a family member and threatening him with a knife.

Martin Wilding, of Wanborough Close, Leigh, assaulted Michael Wilding by beating him and threatened him with a knife on June 1.

He also pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place.

Wilding was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on July 3.