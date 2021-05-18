Wigan man breached restraining order

Thomas Cunliffe, 32, of Old Road, Ashton, pleaded guilty to the breach of an order preventing him from approaching a named woman and that he did so while the subject of a suspended sentence for another offence.

However, he was cleared of a further charge of threatening to post indecent photographs of his victim on the internet. When the fine was added to a victim service surchage and a court bill he has £422 to pay.

