Wigan man charged and remanded in custody ahead of court appearance

A man will appear in court next month after being charged with a spate of offences.
By Alan Weston
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:11 BST

Callum Edwards, 23, of Chapel Street, Wigan, has been remanded into custody charged with burglary, attempted burglary and vehicle interference.

He is due to appear at Bolton Crown Court on September 25.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
The charges relate to incidents in Orrell and Kitt Green on Wednesday, August 16.

Officers in Wigan are still appealing for information or doorbell footage, and can be contacted on 0161 856 3622.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency.