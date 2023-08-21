Wigan man charged and remanded in custody ahead of court appearance
A man will appear in court next month after being charged with a spate of offences.
Callum Edwards, 23, of Chapel Street, Wigan, has been remanded into custody charged with burglary, attempted burglary and vehicle interference.
He is due to appear at Bolton Crown Court on September 25.
The charges relate to incidents in Orrell and Kitt Green on Wednesday, August 16.
Officers in Wigan are still appealing for information or doorbell footage, and can be contacted on 0161 856 3622.