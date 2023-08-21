Officers from the North West Motorway Police Group were called to a collision at around 9.15am yesterday (Sunday), involving a red Volvo heavy goods tanker and a pedestrian on the M6 northbound motorway, near to the exit for Junction 27 in Appley Bridge.

Officers from the North West Motorway Police Group attended the M6 collision (file pic)

It is believed that the pedestrian had parked her silver Volkswagen Golf on the hard shoulder shortly before the incident took place.

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses and motorists who may have information that can assist in the investigation to get in contact.

They said the M6 motorway was very busy at that time with motorists on the network travelling across the country.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are continuing to investigate the fatal collision on the M6 yesterday morning.

The M6 between junctions 26 and 27 was closed for most of Sunday

“Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time, and they are being supported by specially trained police officers.

“We know that there was a large amount of motorists on this stretch of the M6 motorway at Appley Bridge, near Lower Standish, that were travelling across the country at this time.

“Therefore, I appeal to those who were using this stretch of motorway between 9.05am and 9.15am and witnessed this collision, or in lead up to it, to please contact us as a matter of urgency.

“I also appeal to motorists to please check your dashcam footage, including those who have rear cameras fitted on their vehicles, to please review your footage to see if it has captured the incident in the lead up to the collision.

“It is our priority to get answers for the woman’s family, so any information from the those on the motorway in the lead up to the collision could be vital to our investigation.”