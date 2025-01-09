Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man has been charged as police continue to crack down on this summers riots in Southport.

Bobby Lee Harrison, 20, of Dicconson Street, Wigan has been charged for his involvement in violent disorder in Southport. He has been bailed with conditions and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 21.

Det Insp Paula Jones from Merseyside Police said: “Our investigation continues into the violent disorder witnessed in the summer on Merseyside, and we are relentlessly pursuing those who took part and brought disgrace to the region.

“We are committed to ensure those responsible are held to account, including those who travelled to Merseyside to take part in the disorder.

“Our team of officers are continuing to identify more people who displayed such abhorrent behaviour which damaged our communities, and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 164, with 124 charged and 91 sentenced to a combined 191 years and four months in prison.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.