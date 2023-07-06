Wigan man charged with dealing crack and heroin must wait longer before entering his plea
A Wigan man accused of peddling hard drugs will only enter his pleas later this month after two co-accuseds confessed.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Craig Gee was due to respond to charges of possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, plus another of cannabis production at a Liverpool Crown Court hearing.
But he had no legal representation and so the hearing was adjourned until July 24.
However Thomas Prior, 32, of Victoria Road, Formby, and Mark Keogh, 35, of North Mount Road, Kirkby, pleaded guilty to the dealing class A drug charges against them and will be sentenced on the same date.