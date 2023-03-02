Jack Knowles, 33, from Hall Lane in Hindley is accused of causing death by careless driving and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

Pedestrian Katherine West was seriously injured when she was in collision with an SUV on Ladies' Lane, in Hindley on Bonfire Night 2021.

Katherine West

The 59-year-old battled for her life in hospital but, sadly, died six weeks later.

The charge of perverting the course of justice concerns an allegation that the defendant repaired collision damage to a Peugeot 3008 in the 12 days following the incident.

Knowles has yet to enter a plea and this is now expected to take place on June 14 at Bolton Crown Court.

And a provisional trial date of April 29 2024 has been set, before which the defendant is on unconditional bail.