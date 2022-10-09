Wigan man charged with robbery and fraud after incidents involving lone women

On Sunday September 25, 23-year-old Shane Liptrot, was arrested by police officers on suspicion of a spate of robberies on lone women in Scholes.

Liptrot, of Anson Place, Marsh Green, has now been charged with four counts of robbery and three counts of fraud

PC McCoombes, said: “Following extensive and diligent enquiries by Wigan’s Operation STARA team, PC Kelsall has now charged Shane Liptrot, 23, of Anson Place, Marsh Green with four counts of robbery, against the person, and three counts of fraud.

“This was a spate of bag snatch type robberies, in Scholes, committed by a single individual and we would like to reassure the public the police are not seeking anyone else in connection to the offences.

“We would also like to commend Wigan Central Watch CCTV team, who went to great lengths to track the suspects movements prior to the robberies which led to a swift identification.”