Kevin Derrek Whittam, of Hallstead Grove, Worsley, was found guilty of outraging public decency. He was handed a community order and a five-year sexual harm prevention order at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 May.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and £300 court costs.

The court heard how on October 10, 2019, a woman travelling with her adult daughter witnessed Whittam board the train at Lancaster and sit next to a young boy who was sitting separately from his family.

He was arrested at Wigan North Western

She saw Whittam touching himself inappropriately while looking at the boy. She alerted the boy’s mother who moved her son and reported the incident to British Transport Police who arrested Whittam at Wigan North Western station.

Investigating officer PC Allan Fernie said: “This was an incredibly shocking and disturbing incident.

“We will not tolerate any unwanted sexual behaviour on the railway and we will make sure offenders like Whittam are brought before the courts.

“Thanks to the report from a member of the public, we were able to arrest Whittam immediately.

“If you see or experience anything that isn’t right, text us discreetly on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.”