Wigan man denies assaults and witness intimidation

It is alleged that Craig Reid, 32, of Langdale Road, Orrell, assaulted both Nicola Williams and Dean Grundy at an address in Dean Crescent, Kitt Green, on September 1 last year then on November 26 drove past the house several times in a bid to intimidate Ms Williams who was to testify in court and thereby attempted to pervert the course of justice. He pleaded not guilty to these three charges although he admitted to breaking a £150 window at the house and causing £300 damage to vehicle windows belonging to Denica Grundy, both on September 1 2020. Reid was released on conditional bail pending a further appearance before Wigan magistrates on September 17.