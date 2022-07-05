Wigan man denies being in hit-and-run smash then faking car theft to get him off the hook

Botond Berzsenyi, 22, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to enter a not guilty plea to committing the offence on Chorley New Road in Bolton, on April 22.

He is alleged to have been at the wheel of a Mercedes E class car when Natalie Standish was injured in a collision.

Berzsenyi is also charged with - and denies - perverting the course of justice by conspiring with another to make a false report to the police that the car had been stolen prior to the crash.

And he has also pleaded not guilty to driving the vehicle without insurance and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.