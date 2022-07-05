Wigan man denies being in hit-and-run smash then faking car theft to get him off the hook

A trial date has been set for a Wigan man who denies seriously injuring a woman while driving dangerously.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 8:37 am

Botond Berzsenyi, 22, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to enter a not guilty plea to committing the offence on Chorley New Road in Bolton, on April 22.

He is alleged to have been at the wheel of a Mercedes E class car when Natalie Standish was injured in a collision.

Read More

Read More
Another van gets stuck under notorious Wigan railway bridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Bolton Crown Court

Berzsenyi is also charged with - and denies - perverting the course of justice by conspiring with another to make a false report to the police that the car had been stolen prior to the crash.

And he has also pleaded not guilty to driving the vehicle without insurance and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He was remanded in custody pending the start of his trial whose date is fixed for November 15.