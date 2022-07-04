Despite the huge yellow lettering painted on the side of the railway structure straddling Prescott Street, the driver of the white lorry believed their vehicle would fit under the brickwork, it soon became apparent it wouldn’t.

The incident on the evening of Monday July 4 occurred just as the evening rush hour was getting under way, leading to traffic chaos along the road and in the surrounding area.

The image posted on social media shows extensive damage to the vehicle.

The collision has caused serious damage to the van

Wiganers took to social media to express their anger at the incident which is a regular occurrence.

One user said: “Getting out of hand now this just put bollards up and stop it as a rat run.”

Another said: “Too many getting stuck under that bridge.”