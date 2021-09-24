Wigan man denies racially-aggravated assault and criminal damage

Martin Prescott, 54, of Pryce Avenue, Ince, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with the assault of Medfie Kasiam on July 2, 2020 and the breaking of two mobiles worth £963 belonging to the complainant the same day. He was bailed pending his trial beginning June 28 next year.

