Wigan man denies racially-aggravated assault and criminal damage
A 2022 trial date has been set for a Wigan man who denies racially-aggravated assault and criminal damage.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 1:41 pm
Updated
Friday, 24th September 2021, 1:42 pm
Martin Prescott, 54, of Pryce Avenue, Ince, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with the assault of Medfie Kasiam on July 2, 2020 and the breaking of two mobiles worth £963 belonging to the complainant the same day. He was bailed pending his trial beginning June 28 next year.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.