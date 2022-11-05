Issa Brayzi-Pour is charged with two counts of sexually attacking a 70-year-old woman in Farnworth in August of this year.

The 21-year-old defendant is also alleged to have attacked a teenager earlier that same month with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

Bolton Crown Court

Brayzi-Pour, of Avondale Road, Swinley, has previously entered not guilty pleas to the charges against him.

He re-appeared at Bolton Crown Court this week for a brief hearing concerning the case.