Wigan man denies raping a 70-year-old

A 21-year-old Wigan man is to go on trial accused of raping a pensioner.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Issa Brayzi-Pour is charged with two counts of sexually attacking a 70-year-old woman in Farnworth in August of this year.

The 21-year-old defendant is also alleged to have attacked a teenager earlier that same month with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

Bolton Crown Court

Brayzi-Pour, of Avondale Road, Swinley, has previously entered not guilty pleas to the charges against him.

He re-appeared at Bolton Crown Court this week for a brief hearing concerning the case.

The trial date of February 20 next year has been set, before which Brayzi-Pour is remanded in custody.