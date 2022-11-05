Wigan man denies raping a 70-year-old
A 21-year-old Wigan man is to go on trial accused of raping a pensioner.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Issa Brayzi-Pour is charged with two counts of sexually attacking a 70-year-old woman in Farnworth in August of this year.
The 21-year-old defendant is also alleged to have attacked a teenager earlier that same month with the intention of committing a sexual offence.
Brayzi-Pour, of Avondale Road, Swinley, has previously entered not guilty pleas to the charges against him.
He re-appeared at Bolton Crown Court this week for a brief hearing concerning the case.