Wigan man denies stealing booze from supermarket
A man has denied stealing booze from a supermarket and wrecking one of its doors.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 3:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 3:02 pm
Nathan Shaw, 21, of Cheviot Close, Winstanley, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to snatching £574 worth of alcohol from Leigh Sainsbury’s a causing £3,000 damage to the door. The case was adjourned until November 16, before which he is on bail but he must sleep at his home address and is barred from the store at the Parsonage Retail Park.
