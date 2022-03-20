Wigan man denies taking part in three-month stalking campaign
A man has denied stalking a woman for three and a half months.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 12:30 pm
Yousif Shockha Mohammed, 32, of Barnsley Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassing Izabela Smielek between November and March, instances including confronting her in the street, offering her lfts, making unwanted and unwelcome visits to her neighbourhood and street and following her in her car.
He was released on conditional bail until a trial on May 30 when a Kurdish interpreter will be required.