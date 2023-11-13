Wigan man denies using a mobile phone while driving in Manchester
A Wigan man will go on trial next year accused of being on the phone while driving.
Paul Ballard, 38, of Wigan Lane, Wigan, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead not guilty to being at the wheel of a Range Rover Sport while using a mobile on High Street, Manchester, on November 10 last year.
The case was adjourned until March 21 when a trial is set to take place at Bolton Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant is being prosecuted under the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations of 1986 and the Road Traffic Act 1988.